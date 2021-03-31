Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,006 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

In other Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,700,366. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

