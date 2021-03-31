Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4,553.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,164 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Discovery by 398.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after buying an additional 1,302,176 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,047,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 521,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discovery by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,496,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,199,000 after purchasing an additional 472,047 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.