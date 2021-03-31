Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,584 shares.The stock last traded at $94.04 and had previously closed at $70.01.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

