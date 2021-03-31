DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Cap Tops $3.62 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.42 or 0.00642406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00067635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

