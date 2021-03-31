DMScript Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. DMScript has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $2.01 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.00328254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.01 or 0.00828613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00088062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,500,000 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

