DNotes (NOTE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,327.00

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. DNotes has a market cap of $28,716.47 and approximately $7,327.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DNotes alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 155.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DNotes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DNotes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.