Doc.com Token Market Cap Reaches $2.69 Million (MTC)

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Doc.com Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doc.com Token has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00050248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.38 or 0.00633154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026248 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Doc.com Token Token Profile

Doc.com Token is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 tokens. Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com . Doc.com Token’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOCADEMIC is an Ethereum-based single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public. It combines free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (DOCADEMIC APP) and an associated suite of AIAI-assisted tools and social network for the medical community. The MTC token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token can serve the users as a medium to pay for products and services on DOCADEMIC platform. “

