Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.58 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $132.35 million and $430,540.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.