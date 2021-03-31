DogeCash (DOGEC) Achieves Market Cap of $873,424.36

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a total market cap of $873,424.36 and approximately $247.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001626 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002717 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003002 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,531,366 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

