Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $380.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $369.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $368.13 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $310.34 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.67 and a 200-day moving average of $384.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
