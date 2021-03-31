Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $380.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $369.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $368.13 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $310.34 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.67 and a 200-day moving average of $384.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.