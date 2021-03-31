Donut 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $229,562.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Donut has a market cap of $1.73 million and $229,562.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 642,549.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00063025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00309948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.35 or 0.00850887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030738 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

