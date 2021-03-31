DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,909. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.03.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.