Dovu (DOV) Price Reaches $0.0528 on Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Dovu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a market capitalization of $37.29 million and $258,186.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dovu has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.70 or 0.00636016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00067819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 4,454.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.