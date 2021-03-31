DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Down 7.2%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.61 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 399,337 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 353,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.63 ($0.11).

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.38. The company has a market cap of £46.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc owns and operates restaurants in Poland. It offers pizzas such as classic pizza, premium pizza, calzone, pasta, baked pasta, salads, appetizers, roman pizza, and desserts and drinks. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

