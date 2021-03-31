DraftCoin (DFT) Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $126,554.78 and $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

