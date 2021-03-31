Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Down 2.8%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $32.01. 1,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 227,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

DRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

