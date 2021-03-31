Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.20% of Drive Shack worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 159.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of DS opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Drive Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $290.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

