Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.77 million. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

