Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,715 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,679 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 611,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 276,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,837,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,769,000 after purchasing an additional 117,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $98,013.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,915. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

