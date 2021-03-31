DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $351.82

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 351.82 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 414.60 ($5.42). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.39), with a volume of 1,431,470 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 395.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 351.82. The firm has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get DS Smith alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.