DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.63

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 1050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

DITHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DS Smith Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.