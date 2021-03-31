DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.63

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 1050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

DITHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

