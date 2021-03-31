DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops One Day Volume of $1,818.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $999,450.32 and approximately $1,818.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

