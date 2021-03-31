Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 426.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,610 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accenture plc acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,091,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,715,000. Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,146,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

DCT stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 236,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,602,318 shares of company stock worth $297,055,741. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.