Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $59.98 million and $3.56 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00003227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 431,379% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00061909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.35 or 0.00310692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.27 or 0.00817832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00047887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00082563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031195 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars.

