DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Hits $88.08 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $88.08 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for approximately $85.02 or 0.00142971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 619,521.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.39 or 0.00305051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.09 or 0.00881367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00078970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00030976 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,036,003 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

