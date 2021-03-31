Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Gap Up to $55.05

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.05, but opened at $60.00. Ducommun shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $680.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

