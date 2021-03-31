Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after acquiring an additional 88,997 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

