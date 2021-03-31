Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) EVP Sells $1,482,223.20 in Stock

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

