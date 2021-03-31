Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.73

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 632030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $500.54 million, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

