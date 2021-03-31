Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.64 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $147.21 million and $15.64 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

