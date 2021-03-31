DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.