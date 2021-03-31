Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

