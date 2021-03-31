Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.
NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.
About Dyadic International
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.