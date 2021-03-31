Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Up 11.7% This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $148,053.97 and approximately $144,953.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,332 coins and its circulating supply is 370,495 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

