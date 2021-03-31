Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

DYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

