E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP reduced its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,335 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.46% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,853,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,893,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $7,828,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 4,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,301. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

