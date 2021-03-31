E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.88

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.88 and traded as high as $11.42. E.On shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 484 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Innogy, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

