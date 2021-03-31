Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.70

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.70 and last traded at $137.52, with a volume of 843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $722,842.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,072 shares of company stock worth $18,138,092. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

