Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 277,931 shares.The stock last traded at $44.72 and had previously closed at $43.80.

EAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

