East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 53,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,267. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. East Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

