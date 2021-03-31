Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,151. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

