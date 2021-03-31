Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Down 26.4% in March

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EOI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 109,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton bought 3,600 shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $58,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 83,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 675.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

