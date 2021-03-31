Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 26.4% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXG. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $10,604,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1,291.8% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 1,358,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,373,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,042,000 after buying an additional 273,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 321,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 205,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 73.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 201,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 85,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 802,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

