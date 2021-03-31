eBoost 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,931.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $3,931.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.43 or 0.00325687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004097 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000788 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

