ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Update

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECTM opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

