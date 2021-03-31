EchoLink Hits 24-Hour Volume of $288,783.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $288,783.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00631544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.