ECOMI (OMI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $68.73 Million

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One ECOMI coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. ECOMI has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $68.73 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ECOMI has traded up 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.00328254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048799 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $374.80 or 0.00636385 BTC.

About ECOMI

ECOMI (OMI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

