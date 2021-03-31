Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Short Interest Update

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECEZ remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 60,090,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,039,250. Ecosciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Ecosciences alerts:

Ecosciences Company Profile

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of bioremediation products. It offers tank-eze wastewater tablets, trap-eze grease trap tablets, and wash-eze car wash tablets. It also focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.