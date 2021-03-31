Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Short Interest Update

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ECEZ remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 60,090,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,039,250. Ecosciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Ecosciences Company Profile
