Eden (EDN) Trading 29.1% Higher Over Last Week

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Eden has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $232,934.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

