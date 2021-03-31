Edgeless One Day Trading Volume Hits $768.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $768.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 81.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.00631751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026654 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

