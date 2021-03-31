Edgeware (EDG) Hits Market Cap of $261.65 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Edgeware has a market cap of $261.65 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgeware has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.42 or 0.00642406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00067635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026545 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

